Suspect Charged With Stalking West Boise Neighborhood 

Brent Revai, 69, is charged with first-degree stalking.

A Boise man is behind bars, charged with stalking homes in a West Boise Neighborhood.Boise police Neighborhood Contact officers were alerted in January by neighbors who reported a series of stalking and vandalism incidents. Over the course of the investigation, police said they located evidence of stalking and identified a suspect.On Thursday, March 9, a BPD officer said he witnessed the suspect stalking in the neighborhood and watched the suspect's car make an illegal u-turn. During a traffic stop, police said they found a loaded handgun and other evidence of stalking.Brent Revai, 69, of Boise, was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with a felony count of first-degree stalking.