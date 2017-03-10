Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 8
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 1
Last Issue

March 10, 2017 News » Citydesk

Suspect Charged With Stalking West Boise Neighborhood 

By
click to enlarge Brent Revai, 69, is charged with first-degree stalking. - ADA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Ada County Sheriff's Office
  • Brent Revai, 69, is charged with first-degree stalking.
A Boise man is behind bars, charged with stalking homes in a West Boise Neighborhood.

Boise police Neighborhood Contact officers were alerted in January by neighbors who reported a series of stalking and vandalism incidents. Over the course of the investigation, police said they located evidence of stalking and identified a suspect.

On Thursday, March 9, a BPD officer said he witnessed the suspect stalking in the neighborhood and watched the suspect's car make an illegal u-turn. During a traffic stop, police said they found a loaded handgun and other evidence of stalking.

Brent Revai, 69, of Boise, was booked into the Ada County Jail and charged with a felony count of first-degree stalking.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation