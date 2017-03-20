Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 15
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 8
Last Issue

March 20, 2017 News » Citydesk

Suspect in Multiple Treasure Valley Robberies Arrested in Las Vegas 

By
click to enlarge BPD released the surveillance photo of the suspect following a previous armed robbery. - BOISE POLICE DEPARTMENT
  • Boise Police Department
  • BPD released the surveillance photo of the suspect following a previous armed robbery.
An Idaho man has been arrested in Las Vegas and charged with a string of Treasure Valley armed robberies between Feb. 20 and March 13.

Cameron Brown, 20, of Mountain Home, is awaiting extradition from Nevada following his arrest. He is charged with felony counts of robbery and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime.

While investigating the most recent robbery, which took place at the Motel 6 on the 2000 block of Airport Way, a Boise police officer later saw a vehicle and driver matching the description of a suspect and vehicle connected to several previous armed robberies. BPD later learned the suspect—by then identified as Brown—was in Las Vegas. With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, Brown was arrested early Monday, March 20 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas.

"This was a string of violent crimes where a weapon was displayed in each robbery,” said BPD Sgt. Justin Kendall in a prepared statement. “We are grateful to our community and our team of law enforcement partners who helped us with this investigation and ultimately led us to taking this dangerous suspect off the street.”
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

More Citydesk »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Today's Pick

Journey

Latest in Citydesk

  • 'Faith-Healing' Bill Passes Through Idaho Senate Panel on 5-4 Vote

    'Faith-Healing' Bill Passes Through Idaho Senate Panel on 5-4 Vote

    "This bill would allow even more Idaho parents to use prayer as an excuse to avoid the medical needs of their children. If you allow this bill to pass, it will be responsible for the deaths of generations of children."
    • by George Prentice
    • Mar 20, 2017
  • March 20, 2017: What to Know

    March 20, 2017: What to Know

    Spring officially arrives, Trump tweets, identifying the BPD officers in the Foothills shooting and Disney studio has another massive hit.
    • by George Prentice
    • Mar 20, 2017
  • March 19, 2017: What to Know

    March 19, 2017: What to Know

    A Boise Foothills fatal shooting, another White House intruder, mourning the loss of Chuck Berry and the Boise State gymnastics team three-peat.
    • by George Prentice
    • Mar 19, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation