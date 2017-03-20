Suspect in Multiple Treasure Valley Robberies Arrested in Las Vegas 

click to enlarge Boise Police Department

BPD released the surveillance photo of the suspect following a previous armed robbery.

An Idaho man has been arrested in Las Vegas and charged with a string of Treasure Valley armed robberies between Feb. 20 and March 13.Cameron Brown, 20, of Mountain Home, is awaiting extradition from Nevada following his arrest. He is charged with felony counts of robbery and use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime.While investigating the most recent robbery, which took place at the Motel 6 on the 2000 block of Airport Way, a Boise police officer later saw a vehicle and driver matching the description of a suspect and vehicle connected to several previous armed robberies. BPD later learned the suspect—by then identified as Brown—was in Las Vegas. With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, Brown was arrested early Monday, March 20 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas."This was a string of violent crimes where a weapon was displayed in each robbery,” said BPD Sgt. Justin Kendall in a prepared statement. “We are grateful to our community and our team of law enforcement partners who helped us with this investigation and ultimately led us to taking this dangerous suspect off the street.”