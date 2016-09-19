Suspect in New York Weekend Bombing Captured 

The Afghan-born American wanted in connection with weekend bombings in New York and New Jersey was taken into custody on Monday following a shootout with police.

Ahmad Khan Rahami, 28, was taken into custody by police in Linden, New Jersey, law enforcement officials announced, after a brief altercation. There are unconfirmed reports he was shot in the process of being taken into custody, but not seriously wounded.

Ahmad Khan Rahami Credit: New Jersey State Police Linden is a neighboring community immediately southwest of Elizabeth, New Jersey — Rahami's hometown, where FBI officers overnight found and defused a nest of bombs planted at the train station. Rahami is wanted in connection with Saturday bombings in New York's Chelsea neighborhood, which wounded 29 people, and a pipe bomb attack on the Jersey shore, which caused no injuries but forced the cancellation of a US Marine Corps race.

His reported arrest came about four hours after the FBI released his mugshot, calling him "armed and dangerous" in text message alerts sent to millions of people in the New York area. Various media reports revealed that he was identified after his fingerprints were found on one of the unexploded devices.

PREVIOUS STORY: September 19, 2016 6 a.m.

Fifteen years after the September 11, 2001 attacks, officials stress that lone-wolf attacks perpetrated by individuals who may be inspired by IS or Al-Qaeda propaganda are the greatest terror threat to the homeland.

What was still unclear Monday was whether an individual or a wider group was responsible for the bomb attacks and the explosives planted in Elizabeth. Seaside Park is around 69 miles from Elizabeth, and 90 miles from Manhattan.

"We know a lot more than we did just 24 hours ago. It's certainly leaning more in the direction that this was a specific act of terror," New York Mayor de Blasio told ABC.

New York police have beefed up massively in the city, fanning out reinforcements to bus terminals, subway stations and airports.

Although there has been no claim of responsibility for the Chelsea bombing or any of the bombs in New Jersey, a jihadist-linked news agency, Amaq, claimed that an IS "soldier" carried out the Minnesota stabbings.

A 22-year-old Somali-American injured nine people in a shopping mall in St Cloud on Saturday before being shot dead by an off-duty police officer.

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, whose lead over Donald Trump in the polls has dipped, said Monday that the United States needed to invest "more time and more resources" in confronting the lone-wolf threat.

"The recruitment and radicalization that goes on online has to be much more vigorously intercepted and prevented," she said in White Plains, New York.

Her Republican opponent predicted that there could be more attacks, slamming what he called America's "weak" policies in opening the doors to "tens of thousands" of foreign immigrants.

"We're going to have to be very tough," he told Fox television. "I think this is something that maybe... will happen perhaps more and more all over the country," he said.