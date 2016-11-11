Suspect, Two Officers Wounded in Boise Bench Shootout 

click to enlarge Kelsey Hawes

An investigation is under way following a mid-afternoon shootout in a Boise Bench neighborhood that left two police officers and a male suspect wounded.Details are few, but officials confirmed two BPD officers had been shot in a standoff with the suspect. Both officers were rushed to a local hospital and their conditions are unknown.The suspect, tentatively identified as Marco Romero, 33, was also shot in the Friday standoff and is reportedly receiving medical care. Romero had been wanted in connection with a Nov. 8 double shooting in Meridian. His condition is also unknown.The manhunt began around 1 p.m. in the Boise Bench neighborhood bounded by Emerald and Orchard streets. That's where police conducted a yard-to-yard search for Romero after receiving a tip from neighbors he was in the area. BPD used their reverse 911 system to warn residents in the area to stay inside their homes.