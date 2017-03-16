SVFF Opening Night: Rebecca Rusch's Road Back Home With Blood Road 

click to enlarge George Prentice

Not every movie world premiere features attire ranging from black-tie to denim, puffy down jackets, ball caps and toques. The sold-out crowd at a Wednesday night screening ofwas a hodgepodge of Idahoans, award-winning filmmakers and a number of Wood River Valley firefighters and EMTs. Extreme athlete (and Ketchum firefighter/EMT) Rebecca Rusch wouldn't have wanted it any other way."I'm especially excited that we're premiering in front of my hometown," she toldRusch is the subject of, which chronicles her 1,400-mile journey across the Ho Chi Minh Trail (aka Blood Road) in Vietnam. Her physical accomplishment would have been enough to warrant a documentary film, but the world-class cyclist was also in search of the spot where here father was shot down during the Vietnam War in 1972, packing an extra emotional punch."I'm not nervous about tonight at all," she toldjust before the screening. "In fact, it's a relief to tell this story to the world. It may be the end of the road for me, but it's just starting for everybody else. It's the right place and the right time: It was 45 years ago this month that my father was shot down."Moments later, film director Nicholas Schrunk climbed to the stage at the Sun Valley Opera House and introduced Rusch to the audience, which packed to standing-room capacity."It seems like only yesterday that Rebecca told me, 'I've got this story and I'm ready to tell it.' She was willing to be vulnerable and willing to share it with the world," Schrunk said.At the conclusion of the film 90 minutes later, audience members jumped to their feet for a standing ovation. While some would-be attendees were turned away from the sold-out Wednesday screening,an encore presentation ofwill take place Saturday, March 18 at 1:30 p.m. at the Community School in Ketchum.