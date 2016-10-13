Tamarack Homeowners Take Over Operations of Troubled Resort 

click to enlarge
-
George Prentice
-
The Tamarack Homeowners Acquisition Company has taken over operations of the Valley County resort.
It has been more than a decade since Tamarack Resort saw close to half-a-billion dollars in real estate sales and promises of ski runs and a golf course hailed to be among the best in North America. But the Valley County resort landed in bankruptcy,
half-finished buildings, a bench warrant
for its former owner and auctions of many of the resort's assets
in order to collect back taxes.
On Thursday morning, members of the Tamarack homeowners' association announced they would be taking over operations of the resort after the organization "successfully acquired substantially all of the assets" from New TR Acquisitions, which took over much of the property when it spiraled into bankruptcy.
The newly-formed Tamarack Homeowners Acquisition Company said it would operate skiing, food and beverage services, lodging and summer operations "with no interruption of services to resort guests." The homeowners said they had also "redeemed" the resort's chairlifts, zipline course and mid-mountain lodge "by paying off all outstanding liabilities so these critical operating assets will no longer be subject to auction by Valley County."
Describing the acquisition as "the start of a new chapter," resort General Manager Brad Larsen said, "This ensures that the people who love the resort the most now also control its future.