Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 29
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Mar. 22
Last Issue

March 29, 2017 Music » Listen Here

Tara Velarde, March 31, District Coffee House 

By
listenhere_taravelarde_pressphoto.jpg

press photo

Related Events

  • User Submitted
    Tara Velarde @ The District Coffee House

    • Fri., March 31, 7:30 p.m. FREE

Related Locations

Honey-voiced Tara Velarde describes herself as an "indie folk songstress," a designation she chose with a great deal of thought.

"I identify strongly with songwriters and indie folk bands," said Velarde, whose 2016 debut LP Get Out and Walk (self-released) is a charming, emotive stroll through her sweet indie sound.

Portland-based Velarde wanted to be a poet as a kid. She gravitated to music with classical piano training and a music degree from Pacific University, and found combining the two passions the perfect outlet.

"Lyrics are so important," Velarde said. "The story is what connects people to a song."

Whereas she can flush out a melody on piano easily, writing on guitar may allow an unexpected—but welcomed—note or chord to slip in. Yet she also makes sure nothing slips away.

"I've had a melody or song idea in my head before and thought, 'Oh, I'll remember it later.' Later, I couldn't remember it at all," she said, laughing. "Now, I record everything on my phone."

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of The District Coffee House

More Listen Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Popular Events

  • Tim McNarry @ High Note Cafe

    • Sun., April 9, 11 a.m. FREE

  • Sammy J @ Reef

    • Wed., March 29, 9:30 p.m. $10 adv., $15 door

  • Rascal Martinez @ High Note Cafe

    • Wed., March 29, 7 p.m. FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation