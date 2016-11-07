TEDxBoise Announces 2017 Speaker Lineup 

-
Levi Bettwieser/Rescued Film Project
-
Rescued Film Project Founder Levi Bettwieser will speak at TEDxBoise in April 2017.
In 2015, TEDxBoise
launched its inaugural event, Icebreaker
, which featured speakers from social entrepreneur John Michael Schert to Idaho Poet Laureate Diane Raptosh. In April 2016, the topic was Reframing Radical
, and Boise heard from the likes of feminist body image activist Amy Pence-Brown and Ming Studios founder Jason Morales.
The theme for the 2017 TEDxBoise event—scheduled for Saturday, April 8 at JUMP—won't be released until later this month but today, the organization tipped the list of speakers
on its blog:
- Anselme Sadiki, executive director of Children's Home Society of Idaho
- Charles Honts, psychology professor at Boise State University
- Dex Torricke-Barton, head of communications at SpaceX
- Haven Baker, vice president of plant sciences at Simplot
- Jimmy Hallyburton, Boise Bicycle Project founder
- Jodi Peterson, development and co-director at Interfaith Sanctuary
- Kayla-Leah Rich, director of Days for Girls
- Levi Bettwieser, Rescued Film Project founder
- Phil McGrane, Ada County Clerk deputy chief
- Dr. SeAnne Safaii-Waite, University of Idaho associate professor of nutrition and dietetics and co-founder of Nutrition and Wellness Associates; and Sue Linja, co-founder and president of S&S Nutrition Network
- Stacy Ennis, author and creative strategist
- Suman Nag, founder of ROSA