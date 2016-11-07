Search
November 07, 2016 Arts » Stage

TEDxBoise Announces 2017 Speaker Lineup 

- Rescued Film Project Founder Levi Bettwieser will speak at TEDxBoise in April 2017. - - LEVI BETTWIESER/RESCUED FILM PROJECT
In 2015, TEDxBoise launched its inaugural event, Icebreaker, which featured speakers from social entrepreneur John Michael Schert to Idaho Poet Laureate Diane Raptosh. In April 2016, the topic was Reframing Radical, and Boise heard from the likes of feminist body image activist Amy Pence-Brown and Ming Studios founder Jason Morales.

The theme for the 2017 TEDxBoise event—scheduled for Saturday, April 8 at JUMP—won't be released until later this month but today, the organization tipped the list of speakers on its blog:

