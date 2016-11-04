Teens Accused in Northern Idaho 'Purge' Incident Claim They Were Just Trying to Scare Off Clowns 

click to enlarge
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office
Corey Scott, 19 (left), is charged with criminal conspiracy, obstructing a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jordan Evans, 19 (right), is charged with aggravated assault, destruction of evidence and obstructing a police officer.
After being accused by prosecutors of staging a "purge" prank in a northern Idaho park
and terrifying some passersby, two of the five teens charged have fronted a novel defense: all they wanted to do was "scare clowns
."
The two were among five teens accused of harassing people in a downtown Coeur d'Alene park Oct. 30 while carrying a cache of weapons, including an ax, baseball bat, sword and golf club. Their charges ranged from aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy to possession of drug paraphernalia.
Meanwhile, suspects Jordan Evans, 19, of Coeur d'Alene, and Corey Scott, 19, of Spokane, Wash., thought it would be a good idea to share their defense strategy with KREM-TV
in an exclusive interview.
"We were just trying to show the clowns, you know. Scaring can go both ways," said Scott.
"We wanted to make it safer for Halloween, so kids can go tick-or-treating and not have to worry about clowns... people trying anything," said Evans.
Evans and Scott are being charged as adults. The three others are being tried in juvenile court.