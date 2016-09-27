Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 21
September 27, 2016 News » Citydesk

Teenager Held in Connection With Bomb Threat at Lewiston Junior High 

Jenifer Junior High School. - LEWISTON SCHOOL DISTRICT
A north-central Idaho junior high school student is being held at a juvenile detention center and faces a possible felony charge in connection with a Sept. 26 bomb threat.  

According to the Lewiston Tribune, the female student was taken into custody after a note containing the threat was discovered on a girls' bathroom wall at Jenifer Junior High School, prompting an evacuation of the building.

Officials said the suspect will likely face suspension and a hearing from the Lewiston School Board on whether or not she will be expelled.

A spokeswoman for the Lewiston Police Department told the Tribune that the student could also be hit with a felony charge of providing false information about an explosive device in a public space. For now, she's locked up at the Region II Juvenile Detention Center in Lewiston, pending a court hearing.
