Teenager Held in Connection With Bomb Threat at Lewiston Junior High 

Lewiston School District

Jenifer Junior High School.

A north-central Idaho junior high school student is being held at a juvenile detention center and faces a possible felony charge in connection with a Sept. 26 bomb threat.According to the, the female student was taken into custody after a note containing the threat was discovered on a girls' bathroom wall at Jenifer Junior High School, prompting an evacuation of the building.Officials said the suspect will likely face suspension and a hearing from the Lewiston School Board on whether or not she will be expelled.A spokeswoman for the Lewiston Police Department told thethat the student could also be hit with a felony charge of providing false information about an explosive device in a public space. For now, she's locked up at the Region II Juvenile Detention Center in Lewiston, pending a court hearing.