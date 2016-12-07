Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 7
December 07, 2016 Music » Listen Here

Tele Novella, Dec. 12, Neurolux 

Angel Ceballos

  • Tele Novella @ Neurolux

    • Mon., Dec. 12, 7 p.m. $7

If Wednesday Addams was to drop a vinyl 45 on her Victrola for some quality brooding time in her room, she might pick an album from Tele Novella.

The Austin-based quartet, fronted by Natalie Gordon, whips up a moody brew of psych-pop shot through with '60s-inspired guitar rhythms. Far from coming off as bleak or doom-struck, Tele Novella's macabre style is simultaneously charming and creepy—the band contributed a track to the album I Saved Latin! A Tribute to Wes Anderson (American Laundromat Records, 2014), so that should tell you something right there.

It would be a mistake to group Tele Novella with other rockabilly throwbacks, however, which trade on twee disaffection and quirky nostalgia—owing in part to the whip-smart lyrics and sonorous vocal delivery of Gordon, whose languid yet forceful style evokes shades of Peggy Lee and Grace Slick.

Touring behind its new album, House of Souls (Yellow Year, September 2016), Tele Novella is bringing its infections gloom to Neurolux, where it should feel right at home.

