Thanksgiving 2016: Planes, Trains and... Well, You Know 

The mad dash for the pumpkin pie has begun. Takeoffs and landings were on time at the Boise Airport as travelers headed to all points of the compass Monday morning ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. As many as 12,000 travelers walk through the gates of the Boise airport each day during the holiday period. Historically, the Tuesday and Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving and the Sunday following the holiday are the busiest days of the year.AAA Idaho projects 255,000 Idahoans will travel 50 miles or more from home this holiday season, with 227,000 traveling by motor vehicle. AAA reports the Rocky Mountain region may see as many 3.5 million travelers. Idaho’s current average price for regular gasoline is $2.44. A year ago, Idahoans paid $2.24. The U.S. average price is $2.16, compared to $2.17 a year ago.The Treasure Valley forecast calls for relatively mild weather through Thanksgiving, with a good chance of showers coming into the region on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The mountain communities of McCall and Sun Valley are expecting snow on Wednesday. As expected, the Sun Valley Ski Resort is scheduled to open its 81st winter ski season on Thanksgiving, operating the lifts on Dollar and Bald mountains.