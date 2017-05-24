Search
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 24
May 24, 2017 Music

The 5 Browns 

The first quintet of siblings to ever be accepted simultaneously to Juilliard, the Browns have garnered attention everywhere from People Magazine to Oprah and Billboard.

Master class.

Courtesy Five Browns

Master class.

The Brown family can boast of five attendees to Juilliard: Ryan, Melody, Gregory, Deondra and Desirae. Peforming as The 5 Browns, they have taken their talent and applied it to a lofty mission: reinvigorating classical music and introducing it to as many people as possible. The first quintet of siblings to ever be accepted simultaneously to Juilliard, the Browns have garnered attention everywhere from People Magazine to Oprah and Billboard. With 50 fingers between them, they rock Rachmaninoff, have published a book, been featured in a documentary and already made it to Carnegie Hall.

Up to four free tickets per person are available at the Morrison Center Box Office during normal business hours. Best jump on the offer before this class(ical) act sells out.

