The Annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl 

Fans of football and french fries, rejoice—for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl is upon us. Whether you go for the athletics or the free fries at the pre-game party or both is up to you. Before the showdown between the University of Idaho Vandals and the Colorado State Rams, ticket-holders are invited to a host of gameday shenanigans including live music from country band Jensen Buck, sightings of Santa Claus, the Big Idaho Potato truck and family friendly games. At FitOne Family Field Day, kids and adults alike can compete in football drills to see who would be most likely to play on the Smurf Turf—and the first 200 people who show up get a free scarf. Plus, with the donation of a canned food item, parking is free in the campus garages.