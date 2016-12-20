Search
December 20, 2016 News » Citydesk

Video

The 'Barefoot Bandit' Wants to Go Flying Again, This Time With Some GoFundMe Help 

By
click to enlarge In July 2010, Colton Harris-Moore, then 19, pleaded guilty to interstate transportation of a stolen plane, boat and gun; being a fugitive in possession of a firearm; and flying a plane without a pilot's license. - U.S. COURT, SEATTLE
  • U.S. Court, Seattle
  • In July 2010, Colton Harris-Moore, then 19, pleaded guilty to interstate transportation of a stolen plane, boat and gun; being a fugitive in possession of a firearm; and flying a plane without a pilot's license.
Do you remember the "Barefoot Bandit"? In July 2010, then 19-year-old Colton Harris-Moore, of Washington state, was caught by authorities and sent to prison for a string of crimes that included stealing and flying a number of single-engine planes throughout the Northwest.

Harris-Moore was also charged with the theft or destruction of a boat and two cars, and break-ins at at least 100 private residences. His legend grew as he left behind bare footprints and wrote "C' ya!" at dozens of his crime scenes.

In December 2011, Harris-Moore pleaded guilty to many of his crimes and was sentenced to seven years in prison. In September this year, Harris-Moore was paroled and is reportedly living in Seattle.

Now, KING-TV in Seattle reports the former Barefoot Bandit wants to go flying again. The Flight Academy in Seattle told KING that Harris-Moore has contacted them to get proper flying lessons.

click to enlarge Colton Harris-Moore, now 25, on his GoFundMe Account - GOFUNDME
  • GoFundMe
  • Colton Harris-Moore, now 25, on his GoFundMe Account
"He asked me if I knew who he was," Flight Academy owner Luke Lysen told KING-TV. "I let him know that I did know. He had some questions about someone with his background, whether there's any hindrance to him getting a license. That shouldn't pose a problem."

Harris-Moore has already started a GoFundMe account to raise $125,000 for the lessons. As of Tuesday morning, he had raised more than $1,100.

"I have decided to go against my instinct to not be public, and instead open this project and my goal to the world," wrote Harris-Moore on his GoFundMe page. "My goal is, of course, to fly!"

As for restitution to his victims, KING-TV reports Harris-Moore has forwarded the money he received from Sony Pictures when he sold the rights to his story to the film company.


