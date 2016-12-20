The 'Barefoot Bandit' Wants to Go Flying Again, This Time With Some GoFundMe Help 

click to enlarge
In July 2010, Colton Harris-Moore, then 19, pleaded guilty to interstate transportation of a stolen plane, boat and gun; being a fugitive in possession of a firearm; and flying a plane without a pilot's license.
Do you remember the "Barefoot Bandit"? In July 2010, then 19-year-old Colton Harris-Moore, of Washington state, was caught
by authorities and sent to prison for a string of crimes that included stealing and flying a number of single-engine planes throughout the Northwest.
Harris-Moore was also charged with the theft or destruction of a boat and two cars, and break-ins at at least 100 private residences. His legend grew as he left behind bare footprints and wrote "C' ya!" at dozens of his crime scenes.
In December 2011, Harris-Moore pleaded guilty to many of his crimes and was sentenced to seven years in prison. In September this year, Harris-Moore was paroled and is reportedly living in Seattle.
Now, KING-TV in Seattle reports
the former Barefoot Bandit wants to go flying again. The Flight Academy in Seattle told KING that Harris-Moore has contacted them to get proper flying lessons.
Colton Harris-Moore, now 25
"He asked me if I knew who he was," Flight Academy owner Luke Lysen told KING-TV. "I let him know that I did know. He had some questions about someone with his background, whether there's any hindrance to him getting a license. That shouldn't pose a problem."
Harris-Moore has already started a GoFundMe account
to raise $125,000 for the lessons. As of Tuesday morning, he had raised more than $1,100.
"I have decided to go against my instinct to not be public, and instead open this project and my goal to the world," wrote Harris-Moore on his GoFundMe page. "My goal is, of course, to fly!"
As for restitution to his victims, KING-TV reports Harris-Moore has forwarded the money he received from Sony Pictures when he sold the rights to his story to the film company.