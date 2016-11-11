Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 9
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 2
Last Issue

November 11, 2016 News » Citydesk

The Big Squeeze: Expect Delays on Boise's Front Street 

By
The five lanes of Front Street push thousands of commuters through downtown Boise each weekday. - KELSEY HAWES
  • Kelsey Hawes
  • The five lanes of Front Street push thousands of commuters through downtown Boise each weekday.
One of the busiest arterials in Idaho, Front Street in downtown Boise will become even more congested in the next few weeks.

Front, which is actually U.S. Highway 26, pushes tens of thousands of vehicles across five lanes through downtown Boise each weekday. Those five lanes will be reduced to three beginning Monday, Nov. 14 and continuing through much of next while the city of Boise makes upgrades to its geothermal line.

The squeeze will push much of the traffic to the north as the two southern lanes between Avenue A and Third Street are shut down. The construction is also expected to impact a lane of Third Street just before it reaches Front.

The following week, which includes Thanksgiving, motorists can expect one lane of Front Street to be shut down while the geothermal work continues. Crews are expected to wrap up that phase of the project on Wednesday, Nov. 30
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Readers also liked…

More Citydesk »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Citydesk

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation