The Cabin Calls for Submissions to its Writers in the Attic Fiction Contest 

The Cabin
The Cabin is calling for submissions to its Writers in the Attic contest.
Let the "games" begin.
The Cabin literary center has opened the submission period for its annual fiction contest, Writers in the Attic
The theme for this year's contest is "game," and entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, March 3. They will then be blind judged by a "local literary notable," and included in the Writers in the Attic 2017 Anthology
Authors must be Idaho residents 18 or older. Poems and stories must be new works of poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction or nonfiction no longer than 1,500 words. Entries must be typed in 12-point Times New Roman. Prose must be submitted double-spaced.
Up to three entries may be submitted per author and a $15 entry fee is required for each story ($10 for Cabin members).
To enter the contest or learn more, check out the contest's Submittable page
