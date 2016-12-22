Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 21
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 14
Last Issue

December 22, 2016 Arts & Culture » Lit

The Cabin Calls for Submissions to its Writers in the Attic Fiction Contest 

By
click to enlarge - The Cabin is calling for submissions to its Writers in the Attic contest. - - THE CABIN
  • The Cabin
  • The Cabin is calling for submissions to its Writers in the Attic contest.
Let the "games" begin.

The Cabin literary center has opened the submission period for its annual fiction contest, Writers in the Attic.

The theme for this year's contest is "game," and entries will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, March 3. They will then be blind judged by a "local literary notable," and included in the Writers in the Attic 2017 Anthology.

Authors must be Idaho residents 18 or older. Poems and stories must be new works of poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction or nonfiction no longer than 1,500 words. Entries must be typed in 12-point Times New Roman. Prose must be submitted double-spaced.

Up to three entries may be submitted per author and a $15 entry fee is required for each story ($10 for Cabin members).

To enter the contest or learn more, check out the contest's Submittable page.
Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Related Stories

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More Lit »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Lit

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation