Gift Guide 2016 Tue. Nov. 15
Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 16
November 16, 2016 Arts » Lit

The Cabin Hosts Author Colum McCann 

We’ll Colum like we see ’em: McCann can write.

Related Events

    The Cabin Readings and Conversations: Colum McCann @ Egyptian Theatre

    • Wed., Nov. 16, 7:30 p.m. $25-$35
  • The Cabin Readings and Conversations: Colum McCann Meet-and-Greet @ Beside Bardenay

    • Wed., Nov. 16, 5-7 p.m. $50-$60
Irish-born author Colum McCann has written six novels and three short story collections; one of them, Let the Great World Spin, won him the National Book Award in 2009 and the prestigious International IMPAC Dublin Literary Award. Stunning and immersive, his books have the rare ability to help readers be someone they're not, inhabiting beautifully drawn, vividly human characters amid epic backdropsfrom Frederick Douglass during his trip to Ireland in Transatlantic to a lonely female soldier standing guard on an Afghan mountain top in his 2015 collection of short stories, Thirteen Ways of Looking. The author will speak at the Egyptian Theatre as part of The Cabin's Readings and Conversations series. It's an event not to be missed.

