October 12, 2016 BW Picks

The Cabin Presents Gloria Steinem 

Want to see one of the true icons of feminism? Now's your chance.

Carly Romeo

Want to see one of the true icons of feminism? Now’s your chance.

    The Cabin's Readings and Conversations: Gloria Steinem @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

    • Mon., Oct. 17, 8 p.m. $20-$35
    • Buy from Ticketmaster

  • The Cabin’s Annual Fundraiser: Dinner on Stage With Gloria Steinem @ Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

    • Mon., Oct. 17, 5 p.m. $TBA

Some things (and people) are definitely worth waiting for. Originally slated for Sept. 19, the Boise appearance of feminist icon Gloria Steinem was rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 17.

Considering Steinem's lecture, sponsored by The Cabin, is that much closer to Election Day, the evening should be super-charged with commentary on the Clinton vs. Trump showdown.

It has been nearly 45 years since Steinem launched Ms. Magazine, propelling her and feminism into the national consciousness and, in 2013, Steinem was lauded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored at the Oct. 17 appearance.

