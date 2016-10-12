The Cabin Presents Gloria Steinem 

Some things (and people) are definitely worth waiting for. Originally slated for Sept. 19, the Boise appearance of feminist icon Gloria Steinem was rescheduled to Monday, Oct. 17.

Considering Steinem's lecture, sponsored by The Cabin, is that much closer to Election Day, the evening should be super-charged with commentary on the Clinton vs. Trump showdown.

It has been nearly 45 years since Steinem launched Ms. Magazine, propelling her and feminism into the national consciousness and, in 2013, Steinem was lauded with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored at the Oct. 17 appearance.