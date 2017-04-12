Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Apr. 12
April 12, 2017 Arts & Culture » Lit

The Cabin Presents Lauren Groff at The Egyptian 

Laren Groff

MeganBrown

Laren Groff

Lovers can be deeply committed to each other but still exist worlds apart. That's the plot of Lauren Groff's 2015 National Book Award finalist novel, Fates and Furies, in which a husband and wife each tell the stories of their marriage—with the wife illuminating her husband's privilege and some of the mysteries of matrimony. Rather than being dour, Fates and Furies shows how a few secrets and some self interest can be good for relationships.

Groff's other books include Delicate Edible Birds, The Monsters of Templeton and Arcadia, all of which have been celebrated for their finely tuned prose. Groff will read and talk about her work, as well as answer audience questions, at The Egyptian Theatre Thursday, April 13 as part of The Cabin's Readings and Conversations series—an event you'll be furious if you miss.

