Boise's Capital City Public Market Kicks Off While Demonstrators Call for Trump's Tax Returns 

-
Harrison Berry
-
Paul and Amanda Corey tasted cider at the Capital City Public Market on its opening day.
Paul Corey's sister was running the Race to Robie Creek
, but he and his wife, Amanda, decided
to escape the crowd at the starting line and head for downtown Boise.
The Coreys, who were visiting from Portland, Ore., hit up Meriwether Cider Co.
at the Capital City Public Market
, which opened its 2017 season April 15.
"We've been here before, and we decided to check it out today," Paul said.
It isn't unusual to see visitors to Boise at CCPM, said Molly Leadbetter, one of the owners of the Garden City-based cider company, which operates stalls at both CCPM and the Boise Farmers Market
.
"It's great exposure. We get a lot of people in our taproom from trying out [cider] here," she said.
According to Matt Williams, president of the CCPM board of directors and operator of Emmett-based market vendor Waterwheel Gardens
, said Saturday was the biggest opening day yet, with 105 stalls selling everything from popcorn and produce to artisan breads and craft items—up from 92 stalls on opening day 2016.
He estimated 8,000 people would visit the market—slightly lower than the potential turnout because of the chilly morning.
"It started out slower because of the cold, but then it got really packed," he said.
-
Harrison Berry
-
Hundreds gathered at the Capitol building, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns.
Meanwhile, hundreds of people gathered at the Idaho State Capitol steps, calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. The demonstration was part of a nationwide
Tax Day event to urge transparency in government and honesty from elected officials.
Two rally attendees, Dawn and Perry Lea, said they were distraught by Trump's election, but if the president released his tax returns, it would be a sign that the 2016 election was not the drastic break from precedent and tradition they'd feared.
"It would go a long way toward restoring confidence in the presidency by doing small things like releasing his tax returns," Perry said.
Trump responded to the demonstrations via Twitter Sunday morning: