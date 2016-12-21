In 1957, the Soviet Union launched Sputnik. The first artificial satellite ever fired into space, it kicked off the human race's physical exploration of the universe. Let The Chart of Cosmic Exploration be your guide to the rest of the story.

The 39-inch by 27-inch poster from Pop Chart Lab has the names and critical details of every lander, rover, orbiter and flyby photographer ever to break Earth orbit to explore the solar system—more than 100 in all. The color-coded chart not only names and dates each piece of equipment, it shows where our exploratory satellites and technology have gone and the sometimes circuitous paths they used to get there—from the early Russian Luna 1 sweeping past the moon, to the daring New Horizons craft that photographed Pluto and its moon, Charon.

For some space nerds, all this is old hat; but for the rest of us, it's time to get with the (space) program.