The Clean House at BCT 

One of the most anticipated plays of the season sweeps into Boise Contemporary Theater Wednesday, April 19 and cleans house through Saturday, May 6.

Penned by playwright Sarah Ruhl and a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama, The Clean House was championed by The New York Times as a "gorgeous" production of "theatrical audacity and emotional richness."

Directed by Drew Barr, the cast includes Tracy Sunderland, Paula Rebelo, Denise Simone, Arthur Glen Hughes and Olivia Negron. BCT promises "a whimsical and poignant look at class, comedy and the true nature of love."

This one is not to be missed.