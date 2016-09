The Death Valley Girls, Sept. 15, The Olympic 

If the gang from Faster, Pussycat, Kill! Kill! and the Manson girls had a seance they would conjure up four-headed demon The Death Valley Girls Heavy guitar riffs, bombastic drums and howling vocals on the L.A.-based band’s second full-length release,(Burger Records, 2016), evoke a desert netherworld populated by characters with big hair, bare feet, paisley dresses and pentagrams carved into their foreheads.is full of fist pumping garage anthems like “I’m a Man Too,” which features the chorus, “If you’re a man, I’m a man too/ If you’re a man then I’m twice the man as you.” Switching gears, “Pink Radiation” presents a psychedelic jam buttressed by a two-chord organ drone. The song is the perfect soundtrack for a dune buggie joyride through a barren landscape that is past, present and future all at once.Described as a "sexually liberated dystopian chain-gang," DVG brings its glamorous rock ’n’ roll black mass to The Olympic tonight, with Portland, Ore.-based Federale and local one-man-musical experience Storie Grubb . Expect the earth to shake, the windows to rattle and to find yourself possessed by the kind of demon you won’t want exorcised.