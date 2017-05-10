Search
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 10
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 3
May 10, 2017 Music » Music News

The Dirty Moogs Deliver Same Goofy Fun With New EP 

Aside from the rare punk set, the local group has been the Treasure Valley's best (and only) purveyor of sci-fi-themed, mock-Krautrock synth-pop ditties for the past few years.

ryandonahue

Related Events

  • Rubblebucket and The Dirty Moogs @ Neurolux

    • Fri., May 12, 8 p.m. $15 adv., $18 door

Related Locations

The Dirty Moogs are nothing if not reliable. Aside from the rare punk set, the local group has been the Treasure Valley's best (and only) purveyor of sci-fi-themed, mock-Krautrock synth-pop ditties for the past few years. Songs like "Tight Tight Pants" and "Space Girlfriend" call to mind what Roger Ebert once wrote about The Naked Gun: "You laugh, and then you laugh at yourself for laughing."

Due out May 19, the Moogs' new EP And Now for Something Completely the Same (Sunless Sea Records, 2017) delivers more or less what the title promises. To its credit, however, the release doesn't coast on shtick. Instead, the polished production, irresistible hooks and endearing silly lyrics achieve some winning brand-maintenance.

Each track on And Now has something to bring a smile to the listener's face. The opener, "Carrie Ann," combines playful Back to the Future references with a bouncy dance beat and an infectious "Whoa-oh-oh"chorus. "I'm Alright" has a soothing melody and a synthesizer line that sounds lifted from a Gary Numan outtake—a bubbling remix of this song is equally enjoyable. "Lasers on Stun" provides a change of pace with Ramones-esque riffs and amusingly dumb lyrics about an alien invasion, and the snarky pop-punk closer "Pretty Susie" features some cheesy new-wave keyboard and a few funny, hippie-dissing lines, like "Why'd you make me listen to Phish and the Grateful Dead?"

As fun as the EP is overall, two tracks stand out. "Airwolf" achieves liftoff thanks to its lightly funky rhythm and Nile Rodgers-inflected chicken-scratch guitar. "Luke Skywalker" boasts uncommonly bumping beats and a guest spot from Dedicated Servers' Dave Boutdy, who spits some clever, Star Wars-inspired rhymes.

The Dirty Moogs will play an And Now release set on Friday, May 12 at Neurolux, where they're opening for Rubblebucket. Expect the usual goofy fun.

