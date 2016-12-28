The Great Polar Bear Challenge 

There are mere days left to gather the courage (and donations) for the Idaho Make-A-Wish Foundation's annual "Polar Bear Challenge." Plunge into the icy waters of Lucky Peak Marina on Sunday, Jan. 1 and help raise $35,000 to grant wishes for children with life-threatening conditions over the next year. Each participant is asked to raise $50. You're not only paying for the privilege of freezing your butt off—it also counts as an entry fee into a costume contest and a deposit on a T-shirt for everybody who raises at least $50. If you think about it, 50 bucks is a pretty doable goal, considering the holiday money you've just received or spent on other people. Plus, an icy baptism in the name of charity might just be the perfect way to make 2017 a more selfless year than the one past.