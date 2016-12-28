Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 28
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Dec. 21
Last Issue

December 28, 2016 Rec & Sports » Play

The Great Polar Bear Challenge 

By
Freeze for a good cause.

Make a Wish

Freeze for a good cause.

click to enlarge MAKE A WISH - Freeze for a good cause.
  • Make a Wish
  • Freeze for a good cause.

Related Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    The Great Polar Bear Challenge @ Lucky Peak Reservoir

    • Sun., Jan. 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. FREE
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

There are mere days left to gather the courage (and donations) for the Idaho Make-A-Wish Foundation's annual "Polar Bear Challenge." Plunge into the icy waters of Lucky Peak Marina on Sunday, Jan. 1 and help raise $35,000 to grant wishes for children with life-threatening conditions over the next year. Each participant is asked to raise $50. You're not only paying for the privilege of freezing your butt off—it also counts as an entry fee into a costume contest and a deposit on a T-shirt for everybody who raises at least $50. If you think about it, 50 bucks is a pretty doable goal, considering the holiday money you've just received or spent on other people. Plus, an icy baptism in the name of charity might just be the perfect way to make 2017 a more selfless year than the one past.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Lucky Peak Reservoir

More Play »

Comments

Comments are closed.

More by Sami Edge

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Today's Pick

Winter Garden aGlow

Larry King Interviews…

Popular Events

  • Pinz Countdown Party @ Wahooz Fun Zone and Pinz Bowling Center

    • Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-1 a.m. $27-$45 adv., $32-$50 door

  • Wahooz Noon New Year's Eve Party @ Wahooz Fun Zone and Pinz Bowling Center

    • Sat., Dec. 31, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $18.99

  • Staff Pick Members Pick
    Bogus Basin Open @ Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area

    • Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Saturdays, Sundays, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Continues through April 2 $10-$59
    • 1 going/interested
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation