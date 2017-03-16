The Guardian Issues Mea Culpa Over Spokane Takedown 

click to enlarge
The Guardian
-
Ron Reiring CC BY 2.0
-
The Guardian issued a mea culpa to the Lilac City for a recent piece painting the community as a broken down burg clinging to college basketball for hope.
has issued an apology
of sorts to the city of Spokane, Wash., after it published an article
that described the Lilac City as a wasteland held together by the strength of the Gonzaga basketball team.
So. Mea culpa. We ran the piece, we’re responsible for it, and we accept the criticism. Cody wrote it well, and in good faith, and he made some strong judgments, and we liked it, so we lightly edited it and published it. We didn’t expect the storm of criticism, but, looking back, we should have been more judicious in our editing, headline and presentation. We made some factual errors in the piece, but it was perhaps a question of tone: it was never our intention to mock or sneer, and for that we’re sorry.
The Guardian
isn't the first place the author, Paris-based Cody Delistraty, has published a takedown of his hometown. He penned a strikingly similar rumination on sports, life and the Lilac City in December 2016 in Catapult
.
The apology came on the heels of multiple Inland Northwest news outlets running rebuttals of the story, calling into question its factual basis and characterization of Spokane.
The Guardian
's make-good story went on to laud Spokane for its craft beer, local wines, beautiful scenery and the people who call the city the home.
"We hold our hands up," Guardian
U.S. editors wrote. "We didn't mean to demean your town."