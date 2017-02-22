Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 22
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 15
Last Issue

February 22, 2017 Music » Listen Here

The Hand; Feb. 23, RX; Feb. 24, Neurolux 

By
listenhere_thehand_jasonsievers.jpg

Jason Sievers

Related Events

  • The Hand Album Release @ Neurolux

    • Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m. $7
    • Buy from TicketWeb

Related Locations

The seeds of local band The Hand were sown around 20 years ago and, though it has been changed by tragedy and time, the band still—or maybe more accurately, again—delivers power rock/punk.

To say The Hand's sound has matured isn't at all to suggest it is dated or appeals only to seniors. The loud, rocking in-your-face delivery transcends demographic lines, making The Hand the perfect antidote to both teen misanthropy and mid-life ennui.

Founder and heart-of-The Hand Scott Schmaljohn (Treepeople) has years in the Boise music scene to draw on and, like any great artist (he's also a graphic designer and former Boise Weekly staffer), he has a signature, but he lets new influences and concepts inform the band's sound.

With Schmaljohn on guitar and vocals, James Johnson (Trigger Itch) on bass and Cody Roy (Demoni) on drums, The Hand is still dealing out kick-ass rock and has new a release, Find a Reason (self-released, Feb. 2017), to prove it.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Neurolux, The Record Exchange

More Listen Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick
    Humpin’ Hannah’s Annual Ta Ta Tuesday @ Humpin' Hannah's

    • Tue., Feb. 28, 7 p.m. FREE

  • The Holdup @ Reef

    • $8 adv., $12 door
    • Buy Tickets

  • Lucas Leger @ Reef

    • Wed., Feb. 22, 7 p.m. FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation