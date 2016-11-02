It's not often that a band's ship comes in so rapidly, but The Head and The Heart has enjoyed a lightning-fast rise to become one of the most in-demand indie-folk acts in the nation. It wasn't so long ago that the Seattle-based sextet was hustling in small-town bars and small rooms around the Northwest. If Sub Pop thought it was taking a chance with The Head and The Heart's 2011 self-titled debut album, it was worth it—the record became one of the label's best-selling debuts of all time and, before even the band members knew it, they were reading about themselves in Rolling Stone.

Gone are the hard-scrabble days, as THATH is touring behind its 2016 release Signs of Light (Warner Bros), with stops in Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, the U.K. and across the U.S.—including a night in one of the biggest rooms in the Gem State.