December 14, 2016
Boise Weekly
December 14, 2016 Screen » Screen News

The Lion King, Princess Bride, Funny Girl Named to National Film Registry 

click to enlarge The Lion King - WALT DISNEY PICTURES
  • Walt Disney Pictures
  • The Lion King
A tiny lion cub is held above the animal kingdom to the soaring vocals of a Zulu-inspired Elton John song (The Lion King); a flock of seagulls sit menacingly on a children's play-set (The Birds); Barbra Streisand sings "People" in Funny Girl.

Those are among the iconic images enshrined for posterity Wednesday morning as the Library of Congress named 25 films to join its National Film Registry, created in 1989 to preserve films of cultural or historical significance.

Other new registry members included: Blackboard Jungle (which introduced Bill Haley's "Rock Around the Clock"), The Breakfast Club, East of Eden, Lost Horizon, The Princess Bride, Rushmore and Thelma and Louise.

In alphabetical order, here is this year's list:
  • Atomic Cafe (1982)
  • Ball of Fire (1941)
  • The Beau Brummels (1928)
  • The Birds (1963)
  • Blackboard Jungle (1955)
  • The Breakfast Club (1985)
  • The Decline of Western Civilization (1981)
  • East of Eden (1955)
  • Funny Girl (1968)
  • The Lion King (1994)
  • Lost Horizon (1937)
  • Musketeers of Pig Alley (1912)
  • Paris Is Burning (1990)
  • Point Blank (1967)
  • The Princess Bride (1987)
  • Putney Swope (1969)
  • Rushmore (1998)
  • Solomon Sir Jones films (1924-28)
  • Steamboat Bill, Jr. (1928)
  • Suzanne, Suzanne (1982)
  • Thelma & Louise (1991)
  • Time and Dreams (1976)
  • 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1916)
  • A Walk in the Sun (1945)
  • Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)
click to enlarge LIBRARY OF CONGRESS
  • Library of Congress

