The Lion King, Princess Bride, Funny Girl Named to National Film Registry 

The Lion King

Atomic Cafe (1982)



(1982) Ball of Fire (1941)



(1941) The Beau Brummels (1928)



(1928) The Birds (1963)



(1963) Blackboard Jungle (1955)



(1955) The Breakfast Club (1985)



(1985) The Decline of Western Civilization (1981)



(1981) East of Eden (1955)



(1955) Funny Girl (1968)



(1968) The Lion King (1994)



(1994) Lost Horizon (1937)



(1937) Musketeers of Pig Alley (1912)



(1912) Paris Is Burning (1990)



(1990) Point Blank (1967)



(1967) The Princess Bride (1987)



(1987) Putney Swope (1969)



(1969) Rushmore (1998)



(1998) Solomon Sir Jones films (1924-28)



(1924-28) Steamboat Bill, Jr. (1928)



(1928) Suzanne, Suzanne (1982)



(1982) Thelma & Louise (1991)



(1991) Time and Dreams (1976)



(1976) 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1916)



(1916) A Walk in the Sun (1945)



(1945) Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)



A tiny lion cub is held above the animal kingdom to the soaring vocals of a Zulu-inspired Elton John song (); a flock of seagulls sit menacingly on a children's play-set (); Barbra Streisand sings "People" inThose are among the iconic images enshrined for posterity Wednesday morning as the Library of Congress named 25 films to join its National Film Registry, created in 1989 to preserve films of cultural or historical significance.Other new registry members included:(which introduced Bill Haley's "Rock Around the Clock"),andIn alphabetical order, here is this year's list: