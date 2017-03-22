Founded by writer-storyteller Eric Valentine, the True Story Project is a spoken word-music ensemble in which narratives, poetry and song come together based on a theme.

The group's upcoming production of "The Mammal Problem"—a two-act play written and directed by Valentine—features Valentine in the role of writer-storyteller, singer-songwriter Laio, composer Wesley Steele, classical musician Kyla Davidson, percussionist Anna Dunford, jazz musician Garrick Meacham, narrator-actor Lish Carroll, interpretive dancer Arianna Christiansen and visual artist Alex Vega, who will come to together to tell the tale of "two lovers separated by time and space. He must live on without her. She must watch him do it." Vega will be creating the set—live painting—during the performance.