Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 19
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Oct. 12
Last Issue

October 19, 2016 Food » Winesipper

The Many Moods of Malbec 

By
wine.jpg

Kelsey Hawes

With so much so-so Malbec washing in from Argentina, it's easy to take the variety for granted. Once a mainstay of Bordeaux red blends, it has fallen out of favor there. In France, only Cahors continues to champion the grape, but it was Argentina that rescued Malbec from obscurity, creating a surge in popularity. Eventually, supply outstripped demand, resulting in some less than stellar bottles imported to fill the gap. That said, as this tasting proved, good Malbec is hard to beat.

2013 Château La Grave Cahors, $14

The fruity aromas are a mix of dusty berry and spicy cedar. The palate is round, ripe and well-structured with tangy cherry and red berry fruit wrapped around smooth tannins. With its velvety finish, this wine just gets better and better with time in the glass. For some six generations, La Grave has been crafting exceptional Malbec.

2013 Huston Vineyards Malbec, $29

The nose is beautifully perfumed, offering spicy cherry and berry liqueur, vanilla bean and a kiss of oak. The savory flavors of dense berry fruit combine with intriguing layers of smooth oak, coffee, vanilla and licorice, while touches of pepper and leather come through on the finish. Cinder's Melanie Krause crafts this outstanding Idaho Malbec for the Hustons.

2014 Kaiken Malbec Reserva, $12

From this Argentine domaine, you get a wine with a healthy hit of oak backing the sweet berry aromas along with floral violet, anise, creamy coffee and black pepper. The ripe berry flavors are balanced by racy acidity and backed by dark chocolate and supple oak. Ripe tannins add grip to the finish—an amazing value.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More by David Kirkpatrick

More Winesipper »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Winesipper

  • Syrah Finds a Home in Idaho

    Syrah Finds a Home in Idaho

    Syrah is one grape that has found a happy and successful home here in Idaho.
    • by David Kirkpatrick
    • Oct 5, 2016
  • Make Mine Chablis

    Make Mine Chablis

    For me (and for many others), Chablis is consistently the purest expression of the Chardonnay grape.
    • by David Kirkpatrick
    • Sep 14, 2016
  • Pinot Gris/Pinot Grigio Throwdown

    Pinot Gris/Pinot Grigio Throwdown

    We blind tasted three of each with Northwest Pinot Gris the winner.
    • by David Kirkpatrick
    • Aug 24, 2016
  • More »

Larry King Interviews…

Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation