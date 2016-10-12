The Monkees, Oct. 19, Morrison Center 

Anyone who asks, "How are these guys still alive?" may want to check their own vital signs before ripping into the Monkees 50th Anniversary Tour, starring Micky Dolenz (71 years old) and Peter Tork (74). They're still getting it done with 50 North American tour dates this year, including Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Morrison Center in Boise.

Davy Jones passed away in 2012 and Michael Nesmith has sat out most of the tour, but when Dolenz starts singing "I'm a Believer" or "Last Train to Clarksville," you can bet your Monkees fan club decoder ring that audience members will stretch their achy bones, jump to their feet and relive the days when the Monkees were not only the hottest recording artists on the planet but the No. 1 comedy on primetime television.

The surviving Monkees recently released their first album in 20 years, Good Times! (Rhino Entertainment, May 2016), featuring new music from Rivers Cuomo of Weezer and Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard.

It's the band's highest-charting U.S. release since 1967, but for most of the fans of the pre-Fab Four (yes, that's what they were called) it's still about the soundtrack of their youth.