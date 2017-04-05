Dear Minerva,

I have met a certain person several times. Every time I go up to her, it seems like she doesn't remember my name. I find it bothersome and it bugs me to no end that she can't recall my name. We don't know each other well, but I would think by now she'd know my name. Last time it happened, I said, "Do you know my name?" She admitted she didn't but recalled my face, but seemed really annoyed by that question. Why would she be annoyed? She's the one at fault here.

Sincerely,

—Playing the Name Game

Dear Name Game,

Sweetie, stop being rude. It is absolutely ridiculous to ask people, "Do you remember my name?" It might be the single most egotistical thing that you could say to someone you are—at best— acquainted with. Proper manners, since you remember this person's name, dictate that you reintroduce yourself to them. As someone who meets a lot of people regularly, I often don't have the ability to remember the names of every single person I meet in passing. Throw in a few other factors like having very busy lives, increasing demands on time and focus, etc., and it's amazing any of us remember names at all. It takes hearing a person's name at least three times to remember it. If you aren't seeing them regularly or spending meaningful, quality time with them, grow up and cut them some slack. The world, my dear, does not revolve around you.