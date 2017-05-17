Search
May 17, 2017
Screen

The Norman Conquests 

Richard Gere is Norman Oppenheimer, a bit of a schlub, a fixer and ultimately a major political player.

SONY PICTURES CLASSICS
  • Sony Pictures Classics


Like Charlie Chaplin's Little Tramp, Norman Oppenheimer is kind of a schlub—someone who is equal parts persistent and pesty. Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer stars Richard Gere as the titular character, a man who wanders through New York City much like his Israeli ancestors traversed the wilderness thousands of years earlier.

Norman isn't looking for the promised land, though. He's always searching for a deal—any deal—that will afford him some sense of self worth. In the hands of the always watchable Richard Gere, Norman is worth a lot.

A bizarre episode early in the film sees Norman offer to buy shoes for a nondescript, down-on-his-luck politician from the Middle East. When the politician later rises to the rank of Israeli prime minister, Norman's value suddenly skyrockets. Everyone wants a piece of him, and therein lies the crux of this highly entertaining fable that finds Gere in fine form.


Sorry there are no showtimes for Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer on Wednesday, May 17.
The next date is playing is Friday, May 19 .

