The Norman Conquests 

Like Charlie Chaplin's Little Tramp, Norman Oppenheimer is kind of a schlub—someone who is equal parts persistent and pesty. Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer stars Richard Gere as the titular character, a man who wanders through New York City much like his Israeli ancestors traversed the wilderness thousands of years earlier.

Norman isn't looking for the promised land, though. He's always searching for a deal—any deal—that will afford him some sense of self worth. In the hands of the always watchable Richard Gere, Norman is worth a lot.

A bizarre episode early in the film sees Norman offer to buy shoes for a nondescript, down-on-his-luck politician from the Middle East. When the politician later rises to the rank of Israeli prime minister, Norman's value suddenly skyrockets. Everyone wants a piece of him, and therein lies the crux of this highly entertaining fable that finds Gere in fine form.