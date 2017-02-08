Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 8
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Feb. 1
Last Issue

February 08, 2017 Food & Drink » Winesipper

The Other Portuguese Wine 

Portugal produces excellent dry reds—some from Douro

By
winesipper2534_hawes.jpg

Kelsey Hawes

The last "Winesipper" column lauded the pleasures of Port, the fortified dessert wine for which Portugal is best known. However, Portugal also produces excellent dry reds—some from Douro (the home of Port) and some from other regions. Many solid examples can be had for less than $10, but for this tasting we decided to amp it up a bit. Here are the panel's top three Portuguese reds, all reasonably priced under $20.

2010 Casa Ermelinda Freitas Touriga Nacional, $18

From the Palmela region in southwest Portugal, this is a nicely aged wine that is a combo of old and new world styles. You get rich red aromas colored by new oak and cigar box. Dark cherry flavors combine with smooth oak and spicy cedar. Light anise and creamy berry come through on the long finish.

2011 Quinta do Romeu, $19

A traditional blend of Port grapes, this Douro house has been producing fortified wines for five generations. Its dry red combines Touriga Nacional, Tinta Roriz, Touriga Franca and Sousao. On the nose, you get a dark plum core colored by pepper and spice. The palate is fresh and fruit forward, and bursting with racy ripe cherry and berry flavors.

2013 Quinta dos Roques, $16

Giving up teaching math for winemaking, Luis Lourenco crafts this Touriga Nacional dominant blend in central Portugal's Dao region. It opens with candied cherry aromas that segue into tart cranberry. The flavors are filled with creamy cassis backed by light oak, earth and leather. Bright acidity marks the finish, along with soft tannins and an intriguing bit of tobacco.

—David Kirkpatrick

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Winesipper »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

More by David Kirkpatrick

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Winesipper

  • Winterize Your Palate With Port

    Winterize Your Palate With Port

    Both Ports and Tawnies work well with chocolate and as a winter warmer.
    • by David Kirkpatrick
    • Jan 18, 2017
  • Pinot Without the Pain

    Pinot Without the Pain

    Good Pinot isn't cheap, and with those holiday bills starting to pour in... Not to worry.
    • by David Kirkpatrick
    • Jan 4, 2017
  • Top Three

    Top Three

    My top three picks this time around include an outstanding wine, a benchmark beer and a great new gadget.
    • by David Kirkpatrick
    • Dec 28, 2016
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation