Boise Weekly Wed. Nov. 2
November 02, 2016

Staff Pick

The Political Graveyard 

By
find_politicalgraveyard.jpg

Political Graveyard

politicalgraveyard.com

Of all the election cycles in U.S. history, this one might mark the nadir of public respect for politicians. General sentiment seems to be that current office seekers (or holders) couldn't sink much lower without ending up six feet under—which, of course, will happen eventually no matter how things go at the ballot box.

If you're sick to death of politics, take a stroll through The Political Graveyard (politicalgraveyard.com), which logs where more than 200,000 U.S. politicians are buried.

Billed as "The Internet's Most Comprehensive Source of U.S. Political Biography," the website is a trove of information on politicians going back to the Founding Fathers. It's also a monument to meticulousness, with dozens of categories searchable by geography, cemetery, office or election, cause of death, demography, occupation... you name it, The Political Graveyard has probably annotated it.

Created in 1996 and maintained by Lawrence Kestenbaum—clerk of Washtenaw County, Michigan—TPG is continually updated as politicians sluff their mortal coils, which is kind of comforting in a way. Nothing, not even lawmakers, lasts forever

