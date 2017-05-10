The Rickmobile Road Trip 

Viewers of animated sci-fi series Rick and Morty (Adult Swim) are repeatedly hurtled across the spectrum of emotions and feelings as the members of the dysfunctional Smith/Sanchez family struggles to navigate their everyday suburban life—as well as interdimensional travel, aliens and other perils resulting from having a genius alcoholic scientist father/grandfather who builds unfathomably high-tech devices in the attached garage. One 22-minute episode of Rick and Morty can easily contain both the funniest and most painful, heart-wrenching scenes ever in an animated show. Local fans of Rick and Morty have something to be happy about, because starting Thursday, May 11, the Rickmobile—a truck shaped like a giant Rick, which is also a mobile store carrying special Rick and Morty merchandise—will be rolling to cities across the United States on its Don't Even Trip Road Trip tour, and it's scheduled to make a stop in Boise on Sunday, June 25, at Captain Comics (on Vista Avenue). It's about to get schwifty in here.