Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 10
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 3
Last Issue

May 10, 2017 BW Picks » Find

The Rickmobile Road Trip 

By
find_rickmobile_adultswim.jpg

AdultSwim

Viewers of animated sci-fi series Rick and Morty (Adult Swim) are repeatedly hurtled across the spectrum of emotions and feelings as the members of the dysfunctional Smith/Sanchez family struggles to navigate their everyday suburban life—as well as interdimensional travel, aliens and other perils resulting from having a genius alcoholic scientist father/grandfather who builds unfathomably high-tech devices in the attached garage. One 22-minute episode of Rick and Morty can easily contain both the funniest and most painful, heart-wrenching scenes ever in an animated show. Local fans of Rick and Morty have something to be happy about, because starting Thursday, May 11, the Rickmobile—a truck shaped like a giant Rick, which is also a mobile store carrying special Rick and Morty merchandise—will be rolling to cities across the United States on its Don't Even Trip Road Trip tour, and it's scheduled to make a stop in Boise on Sunday, June 25, at Captain Comics (on Vista Avenue). It's about to get schwifty in here.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags:

More Find »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Find

  • Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs

    Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulbs

    The Flux smart bulb from TP-Link even syncs with your music to turn your living room into a dance floor.
    • by George Prentice
    • May 3, 2017
  • SciShow

    SciShow

    The series covers everything from animal intelligence and deadly fava beans to what causes dimples and why poop floats.
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Apr 26, 2017
  • Boise Parks and Rec Activity Guide

    Boise Parks and Rec Activity Guide

    The guide offers an expansive listing of everything from camps and classes to sports, arts, clubs and special programs.
    • by Zach Hagadone
    • Apr 19, 2017
  • More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation