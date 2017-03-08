Search
March 08, 2017
March 08, 2017 Music » Listen Here

The Talbott Brothers, March 10, Olympic 

listenhere_talbottbrothers_courtesyband.jpg

Courtesy Band

    The Talbott Brothers Album Release @ The Olympic

    • Fri., March 10, 7 p.m. $12 adv., $15 door
The nickname for Omaha, Neb., is "Gateway to the West." Nebraskan brothers Nick and Tyler Talbott took that moniker literally, leaving Omaha in a four-door Chevy Impala five years ago and hitting the road westward, eventually ending up in their new hometown of Portland, Ore. Today, The Talbott Brothers is a much respected part of the indie folk scene in the City of Roses, known for its "sibling-blood-harmonies" and sunny disposition.

With the release of their third studio album, Gray (self released, February 2017), the Talbotts explore notions of the road life, settling down and establishing a new home far from the Nebraska prairie. Shot through all the brothers' songs is a sense of fun loving creation, giving the listener a sense that the Talbotts really are just a couple of kids getting a huge kick out of making sounds together. They'll be spreading some brotherly love in the City of Trees with a show at The Olympic, joined by singer-songwriter Chris Molitor, who has taken his own journey, relocating from the City of Angels to the Lilac City of Spokane, Wash.

