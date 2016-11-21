The Town Without Sun: Barrow Prepares for Final Sunset of 2016 

click to enlarge
NASA Public Domain
Barrow, Alaska
Do chilly temperatures or the increasing lack of daylight get you down? How about showing a little love for the residents of Barrow, Alaska, who won't see the full light of day from sunset on Friday, Nov. 25 until sunrise on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.
USA Today reports
Barrow (population 4,384) is about 300 miles north of the Arctic Circle, making it the northernmost city in the U.S. Because of its extreme location, the community endures two months with no sun each year. According to Weather.com
, Barrow residents depend on so-called "civil twilight," which occurs when the sun sits just below the horizon, emitting enough light to see some objects for a few hours.
As for the cold, Barrow's "normal" high
temperature in December is 2-below zero. The typical low is 14-below.