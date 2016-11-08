The U.S. is Voting. The World is Watching. Here's the Latest 

Understanding why many Americans want to close US borders

"Maybe American exceptionalism isn’t dead," writes The World's radio host Marco Werman.

"The world is watching the vote on Tuesday for a reason. The United States sets trends — whether they’re positive or not, whether the rest of the world likes them or not. And now the globe awaits news that either the US will continue to be a strong if flawed exponent of democracy, or whether it’s about to become something no one even here can quite imagine yet, with reverberations far beyond our shores."

But Marco says he's learned more this campaign season within US shores than he expected to. While reporting in Arizona near the Mexican border last month, interviewing a cattle rancher named Ed Ashurst, "I became aware of a blind spot in my vision as a reporter," he writes.

click to enlarge

"Here I was covering the globe for the past two decades, constantly considering outsiders’ perspectives on the United States. But I was kind of forgetting to put myself in the shoes of Americans who are affected by events beyond our borders that are out of their control."

Ed Ashurst faces regular trespassing on his property by thieves and smugglers who cross the border in both directions. He wants to borders sealed up.

And the thing that really got through to Marco: "Ed believes that people like me, from another part of the country, don’t get what he’s going through. And he’s right."

UPDATE: 11/8/16 11:15 AM EST

Some election day traditions from around the world

Here's a tradition that's weird to a lot of the world: In the United States, we always vote on a Tuesday. When we could be doing it on the weekend, or even a special holiday.

But Americans aren't the only ones with odd electoral traditions. We've rounded up some voting-day practices from around the world that might make you go:

Here's one from Spain that actually started out as a Christmas tradition, but finds its way into political cycles, too.

Clinton and Trump figurines, known as “caganers” (poopers), on sale in Spain ahead of #Election2016 https://t.co/D2ERRu4EUm pic.twitter.com/Cw0ndnXycn — Eliza Mackintosh (@elizamackintosh) November 8, 2016

These, friends, are caganers. They're dual-purpose: symbols of "fertile" opportunity, and excuses to depict the world's most powerful people pooping. Thanks, Catalonia.

UPDATE: 11/8/16 11:00 AM EST

Jordanian passengers encouraged to visit the US 'while you're still allowed to'

Royal Jordanian Airlines is an early contender today for Best Election-Related Ad Campaign. Seeing other good snark out there?

UPDATE: 11/8/16 10:15 AM EST

Americans in Lebanon get ready for a long night

It's already after 5 p.m. in Beirut, Lebanon. Americans living there are stocking up on booze and coffee, and taking preparatory naps to make it through the long night ahead.

The first US polls close at around midnight Beirut time, and many Americans here are planning to see it through till the bitter end, which could be as late as 5 a.m. Wednesday, local time.

Alex, a writer from Michigan, is among those hosting a results watching party.

“I’ve watched both elections since I moved abroad in 2007 — 2008 from Cairo, 2012 from Khartoum. ... It's a tradition to get together with some other Americans hardcore enough to stay up 'til the results are called. Which in my experience is most Americans abroad. I wouldn't be able to sleep anyway.”

So what’s it like to watch your country go through such a potentially transformative event from so far away?

“You can see a bit more clearly how the process keeps the rest of the world in suspense. When you're in the US it's easier to lose perspective on how much it impacts billions of people outside the country. Seeing how influential the process is makes the idea of not voting seem especially insane.”

— Richard Hall in Beirut.

UPDATE: 11/8/16 9:30 AM EST

Thanks to legalizations, US weed is better than ever — and Mexico wants it

Let's just come right out and say it: A lot of people in the United States like marijuana, for a bunch of different reasons — to the extent that marijuana legalization is even a ballot measure in nine states.

In Mexico, drug cartels still benefit from smuggling huge quantities of "grass" across the border into the United States. But even if just one of those ballot measures passes on Election Day, it will impact the cartels' business.

Here’s where it gets interesting: Mexicans are now buying US-made marijuana. It’s better, stronger and in demand.

“There’s been anecdotal reports of boutique, very high-THC-concentration, marijuana being brought down from the US for sale in Mexico,” says Deborah Bonello, a senior researcher with InSight Crime, a group that monitors organized crime and security threats in Latin America. “Those products would be more expensive than your standard Acapulco Gold," Bonello says. "But there are people who are prepared to pay for it.”

UPDATE: 11/8/16 8:30 AM EST

In Southeast Asia, Trump’s fans include dictators and radical Buddhists

Cambodia’s leader is a harsh authoritarian who is famously corrupt. Apparently, he’s also a Trump fan. Prime Minister Hun Sen recently announced that he’s cheering for a Trump victory because he admires his business acumen. The Cambodian strongman, one of the world’s longest-serving leaders, has also referred to Trump’s opposing candidate as “Clinton’s wife.”

In Myanmar, Trump is admired by another hardliner: Wirathu, perhaps Southeast Asia’s most notorious Buddhist monk. His screeds against Muslims are incendiary and, regrettably, quite popular. The monk is fond of conspiracy theories depicting Muslims as malevolent invaders. “Muslims are like the African carp,” Wirathu said in 2013. “They breed quickly and they are very violent and they eat their own kind.” This week, the monk wrote a Facebook post stating: “We stand with DONALD TRUMP.”

But among Asian hardliner circles, Trump’s biggest endorsement of all comes from North Korea. One of the tyrannical state’s propaganda services, DPRK Today, has called Clinton “thick headed” while praising Trump as "not the rough-talking, screwy, ignorant candidate they say he is … but ... actually a wise politician and a prescient presidential candidate.”

— Patrick Winn in Bangkok

UPDATE: 11/8/16 7:30 AM EST

View from France: Trump and Brexit are definitely connected

French reporter Laure Mandeville has recently been traveling around the United States to speak with American voters, and writing about her observations in Le Figaro. Mandeville is also the author of a book called, "Who Is Donald Trump, Really?"

Mandeville believes there is a clear connection between the rise of Donald Trump, the success of French nationalist leader Marine Le Pen, and the Brexit vote. All three, she says, have been part of a similar movement:

"It's a huge and very serious rebellion of the people against the elites."

Mandeville says some voters in all three countries feel like their needs have been ignored. Immigration, globalization, and the decline of manufacturing jobs have also fueled a common fear — that people are losing their way of life. The issue of immigration in particular has touched a nerve.

"People see open-ended immigration as something that is going to change the heart of their country, and they don't want that," she says.

But Mandeville remains optimistic about the future of the United States, regardless of who wins the presidential election. A strong system of checks and balances, she says, will limit any president's power to dramatically effect change.

"I think your system and your country would survive even Donald Trump," she says.

UPDATE: 11/8/16 7:00 AM ET

It's Election Day. Look out for Russian hackers.

Former CIA chief Leon Panetta is worried that Russian-backed hacking could peak on Election Day.

He told reporter David Rohde that he expects an overall disruption in the internet — the type of online slowdown Americans experienced in mid-October. Panetta told Rohde internet users are likely to see fabricated documents alleging voter fraud posted online.

"One scenario is you could have a higher number of votes cast, let's say in a predominantly African-American or Hispanic district, than the number of registered voters. That could all be based on a fake document showing those results," says Rohde, an investigative reporter for Reuters. "The hope there would be from the Russian side, that it would be picked up by the US media and political parties."

Panetta also warned that a final giant tranche of documents and emails hacked by the Russians could be released on voting day. Some of those documents might be fabricated, but there may be little time to verify them before many Americans cast their ballots.

"If there are strange things on Election Day, the public should sort of view them skeptically,” Rohde says. “Be patient and wait for final results and have faith in our institutions.”