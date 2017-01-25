Search
Boise Weekly Wed. Jan. 25
January 25, 2017 News

The Women's March on Idaho In Pictures 

By
Supporters of Planned Parenthood were among the thousands of attendees at the Jan. 21 Women’s March on Idaho.

Patrick Sweeney

Supporters of Planned Parenthood were among the thousands of attendees at the Jan. 21 Women’s March on Idaho.

PATRICK SWEENEY - Supporters of Planned Parenthood were among the thousands of attendees at the Jan. 21 Women's March on Idaho.
  • Patrick Sweeney
  • Supporters of Planned Parenthood were among the thousands of attendees at the Jan. 21 Women’s March on Idaho.
     
 

Nora Harren and Colette Raptosh looked at each other and smiled when Boise Weekly asked how many people might attend their Women's March on Idaho.

"Wouldn't it be great if we had several hundred?" said Harren.

"Can you imagine if there were a thousand people or more?" Raptosh said.

The Boise high-schoolers, who also organized a unity rally following the Nov. 8, 2016 general election, saw their dream of a good turnout come true on Jan. 21, when, by their count, the Women's March on Idaho attracted nearly 7,000 attendees—making it one of the largest public demonstrations in recent Boise history.

"What's next? We've already got some ideas, but right now we want those ideas and future events to grow on their own," said Raptosh. "The march was just the starting point. Now, it's about going out, getting involved and having more of a say about Idaho."

