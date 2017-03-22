Search
March 22, 2017
March 22, 2017 Arts & Culture » Stage

'There's Chinese Tunnels Under Boise!' 

By
A tale of unrequited love, Nintendo and '80s rock.

EmptyBoatTheater

In 2012, Empty Boat Theatre staged its original play/musical, "There's Chinese Tunnels Under Boise!" at the WaterCooler. Five years later, Empty Boat is bringing "Chinese Tunnels" back for a special five-day run at Boise Contemporary Theater. Staged in conjunction with the 2017 Treefort Music Fest, performances will take place twice daily at 1 p.m. and 9 p.m., giving audiences plenty of chances to have—as one 2012 review put it—an "archaeological experience of the soul."

Written by Nick Garcia, "Chinese Tunnels" focuses on a hot summer in 1987—the year "Legend of Zelda" was released. Dwayne Blackaller, John Adkins and Garcia, who starred in the original production, will be joined by Empty Boat co-founder Hollis Welsh for the revival, which also includes an updated script.

