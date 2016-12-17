This Cover of a Rolling Stones Hit Is Climbing the U.K. Charts and Raising Money for Slain British MP 

click to enlarge Garry Knight Creative Commons 1.0

Photos taken at the memorial site for Jo Cox MP at Parliament Square in London.

A pop song with a familiar riff is climbing the charts in the UK. It’s a cover of the Rolling Stones classic, "You Can’t Always Get What You Want" — but this version is sung by musicians and politicians.

The Christmas charity single was released this week in memory of Jo Cox, the member of the British Parliament who was fatally shot on June 16, 2016, by a man who held neo-Nazi beliefs.

On Thursday, British Prime Minister Theresa May encouraged people to buy the charity song recorded in Cox's honor.

And Kevin Brennan, who's a member of the parliamentary band that plays on the single, says he's been overwhelmed by the support.

"At the end of what's been a terrible year, this is something joyous and positive we can all do which will help to highlight her foundation, which has been set up to further her work," Brennan says. "People are getting behind this because they were moved, really, by the story of Jo.”

Thomas Mair was convicted of her murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. <p> Cox was 41 years old when she died and had just been elected to parliament. <p> <iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PvF2llqLzxA" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen>

The Rolling Stones have waived their claim on royalties from the cover version of "You Can’t Always Get What You Want."

The track, which features Ricky Wilson of the Kaiser Chiefs, KT Tunstall, David Gray, Steve Harley of Cockney Rebel, and the cross-party parliamentary band MP4, is intended to raise money for the foundation created in her name.

The Jo Cox Foundation was set up “to advance the values and causes that Jo fought for in her life.”