Three Officer-Involved Shootings in 24 Hours: One Dead, Four Wounded, Police Officer Fights for His Life 

click to enlarge
More details have been released on the shootout that took place Friday in a Boise Bench neighborhood, leaving two officers and the suspect shot.
The suspect, tentatively identified as Marco Romero, 33, was being sought in connection with a Nov. 8 double shooting in Meridian, when he was tracked by Boise and Meridian police Friday afternoon to an area north of Emerald and east of Orchard streets. Following a yard-to-yard hunt for the suspect
, the shooting started around 3:25 p.m. near Irving and Wilson streets.
The suspect and two Boise police officers were rushed to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Following surgery, one of the police officers was still in critical condition early Saturday. The second officer, who also required surgery, was in fair condition. The officers' identities have not been made public. The suspect was dead on arrival.
Police said a formal identification of the suspect would come following a confirmation from the Ada County Coroner's Office.
Additionally, a police dog was injured in the shootout. The animal required surgery and was recuperating at the WestVet Veterinary Clinic in Garden City. Jardo, a Belgian Malinois, has been a member of the Boise Police K-9 unit since 2013.
The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, with Garden City Police taking the lead, has taken over the investigation into the shooting.
click to enlarge
The Bench incident wasn't the only officer-involved shooting in the Treasure Valley during the 24 hours between Nov. 10-11. Caldwell police shot a burglary suspect Friday afternoon following an hours-long manhunt.
Police said a neighbor spotted the man trying to break into a home on Hazel Street and, by the time law enforcement arrived on the scene, they cornered the suspect in a home on Marshall Avenue. Ultimately, the suspect was shot as he exited the home. James Stell, 24, of Parma, was treated and released at a local hospital, then taken into custody.
Earlier, on Nov. 10, a 72-year-old Melba man was shot
by Kuna police after leading law enforcement on a nighttime chase through Canyon and Ada counties before coming to standoff on a deserted road south of Kuna.
The man's relatives had contacted law enforcement, fearing he might hurt himself. When police stopped the man's vehicle, they said he pulled a weapon and that's when three officers fired at him. Police said the man was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to a local hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.