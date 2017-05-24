T.I.: Hustle Gang, May 26, Knitting Factory 

Clifford Joseph "Tip" or "T.I." Harris, Jr., is a true renaissance man. From former acts like Meek Mill to current act Travis Scott, Harris' Hustle Gang Music (a.k.a. Grand Hustle Records) label has fostered­—if not launched—the careers of a number of rappers, including his own: He has a loooong list of releases dating back more than 15 years, with plenty of gold and multi-platinum records among them. Harris is also behind "mass market streetwear brand" Hustle Gang. Harris is famous for his sound and style, but a whole host of fans may be more familiar with his face: Recurring roles in TV shows Boss and House of Lies; and parts in films like Identity Thief, Ant Man and Sleepless have shown the Grammy Award-winning rapper has some acting chops.

Harris is on his 29-city Hustle Gang Tour doing something else he excels at: performing and introducing new rap and hip-hop artists on his label, including Yung Booke, London Jae (of Tokyo Jetz), RARA, Translee, Young Dro, Zero and local hip-hop artist Axiom Tha Wyze. This show promises to be as unforgettable as Harris himself.