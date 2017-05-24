Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 24
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. May. 17
Last Issue

May 24, 2017 Music » Listen Here

T.I.: Hustle Gang, May 26, Knitting Factory 

Harris is on his 29-city Hustle Gang Tour doing something else he excels at: performing and introducing new rap and hip-hop artists on his label.

By
click to enlarge listenhere_ti_rocnation.jpg

Roc Nation

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    T.I.: The Hustle Gang Tour @ Knitting Factory Concert House

    • Fri., May 26, 8 p.m. $42.50
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

Clifford Joseph "Tip" or "T.I." Harris, Jr., is a true renaissance man. From former acts like Meek Mill to current act Travis Scott, Harris' Hustle Gang Music (a.k.a. Grand Hustle Records) label has fostered­—if not launched—the careers of a number of rappers, including his own: He has a loooong list of releases dating back more than 15 years, with plenty of gold and multi-platinum records among them. Harris is also behind "mass market streetwear brand" Hustle Gang. Harris is famous for his sound and style, but a whole host of fans may be more familiar with his face: Recurring roles in TV shows Boss and House of Lies; and parts in films like Identity Thief, Ant Man and Sleepless have shown the Grammy Award-winning rapper has some acting chops.

Harris is on his 29-city Hustle Gang Tour doing something else he excels at: performing and introducing new rap and hip-hop artists on his label, including Yung Booke, London Jae (of Tokyo Jetz), RARA, Translee, Young Dro, Zero and local hip-hop artist Axiom Tha Wyze. This show promises to be as unforgettable as Harris himself.

Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Knitting Factory Concert House

More Listen Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Note: Comments are limited to 200 words.

More by Amy Atkins

Readers also liked…

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

Latest in Listen Here

Popular Events

  • Friday Night Jam @ Sockeye Grill and Brewery-Cole

    • Fri., June 9, 7 p.m. FREE

  • Rebecca Scott Trio @ Sockeye Grill and Brewery-Cole

    • Tue., June 20, 7 p.m. FREE

  • Bourbon Dogs @ Sockeye Brewing-Fairview

    • Sat., June 3, 7 p.m. FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2017 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation