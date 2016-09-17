TIFF 2016: Deepwater Horizon Is More Than a Disaster Movie 

In 2010, an explosion on the off-shore oil rig Deepwater Horizon caused one of the worst maritime and environmental disasters in history. It also took the lives of 11 men on board, and their story is now a big-budget, biographical disaster movie starring Mark Wahlberg and Kurt Russell, and co-starring Kate Hudson, John Malkovich and Gina Rodriguez.
Film festivals are not the usual platform for the world premiere of a film like Deepwater Horizon, but this isn't your run-of-the-mill CGI disaster flick. Instead, director Peter Berg (Battleship, Lone Survivor), who played Dr. Billy Kronk on the popular TV show Chicago Hope, delivers a high-quality thriller that is entertaining but also emotional and informational. We are reminded that a handful of executives with deep pockets should have shouldered much more of the blame for what happened on the Deepwater Horizon on April 20, 2010, and even $5 billion in fines isn't enough to pay for what was lost.