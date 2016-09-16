TIFF 2016: Everybody Sing! 

Similar to in the U.S., retailers in Canada like to rush the holiday season a bit. This week, when I visited the Hudson's Bay Company (which is older than Canada itself), there were Christmas decorations and toys already on display. So, I shouldn't have been terribly surprised to see Sing! premiering at the
Toronto International Film Festival, since the all-star animated musical will parade through North American movie theaters at Christmastime.
Sing!, a non-stop family friendly delight, is about a hipster koala (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) decides to host a singing competition to save his financially-strapped theater. The competition attracts a pig (Reese Witherspoon), mouse (Seth MacFarlane), punker porcupine (Scarlett Johansson), elephant (Tori Kelly) and gorilla (Taron Egerton), with John C. Reilly, Nick Offerman, Leslie Jones, Jay Pharoah and Jennifer Hudson adding their vocal talents as well. Think The Voice meets Despicable Me.
The soundtrack for Sing! should race up the charts; the movie is a surefire Oscar nominee, which will rival Finding Dory for Best Animated Feature; and when the kids hear about it, they'l want to see it again and again. During the public screening, the kids in the audience squealed with delight, making it that much more fun.
Maudie is the gentlest of art house films and will require discerning audiences to discover and appreciate it. But when they do, I trust that star Sally Hawkins' performance will be recognized as one of the best of the year.