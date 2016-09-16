TIFF 2016: Everybody Sing! 

click to enlarge Universal Pictures

Sing!

Similar to in the U.S., retailers in Canada like to rush the holiday season a bit. This week, when I visited the Hudson's Bay Company (which is older than Canada itself), there were Christmas decorations and toys already on display. So, I shouldn't have been terribly surprised to seepremiering at theToronto International Film Festival, since the all-star animated musical will parade through North American movie theaters at Christmastime., a non-stop family friendly delight, is about a hipster koala (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) decides to host a singing competition to save his financially-strapped theater. The competition attracts a pig (Reese Witherspoon), mouse (Seth MacFarlane), punker porcupine (Scarlett Johansson), elephant (Tori Kelly) and gorilla (Taron Egerton), with John C. Reilly, Nick Offerman, Leslie Jones, Jay Pharoah and Jennifer Hudson adding their vocal talents as well. ThinkmeetsThe soundtrack forshould race up the charts; the movie is a surefire Oscar nominee, which will rivalfor Best Animated Feature; and when the kids hear about it, they'l want to see it again and again. During the public screening, the kids in the audience squealed with delight, making it that much more fun.