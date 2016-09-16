Search
  • Instagram
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 14
This Week
Boise Weekly Wed. Sep. 7
Last Issue

September 16, 2016 Screen » Film

Video

TIFF 2016: Everybody Sing! 

By
click to enlarge Sing! - UNIVERSAL PICTURES
  • Universal Pictures
  • Sing!
Similar to in the U.S., retailers in Canada like to rush the holiday season a bit. This week, when I visited the Hudson's Bay Company (which is older than Canada itself), there were Christmas decorations and toys already on display. So, I shouldn't have been terribly surprised to see Sing! premiering at the
Toronto International Film Festival, since the all-star animated musical will parade through North American movie theaters at Christmastime. 

Sing!, a non-stop family friendly delight, is about a hipster koala (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) decides to host a singing competition to save his financially-strapped theater. The competition attracts a pig (Reese Witherspoon), mouse (Seth MacFarlane), punker porcupine (Scarlett Johansson), elephant (Tori Kelly) and gorilla (Taron Egerton), with John C. Reilly, Nick Offerman, Leslie Jones, Jay Pharoah and Jennifer Hudson adding their vocal talents as well. Think The Voice meets Despicable Me.

The soundtrack for Sing! should race up the charts; the movie is a surefire Oscar nominee, which will rival Finding Dory for Best Animated Feature; and when the kids hear about it, they'l want to see it again and again. During the public screening, the kids in the audience squealed with delight, making it that much more fun. 


Pin It
Instapaper
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

More Film »

Comments

Comments are closed.

Calendar

Events
Clubs
Movies
Art

or

Latest in Film

Larry King Interviews…

Popular Events

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    Teton Gravity Research: Tight Loose @ Egyptian Theatre

    • Fri., Sept. 23, 6 & 8:45 p.m. $7-$15

  • Staff Pick User Submitted
    The Birds: Spooky Movie Weekend @ Old Idaho State Penitentiary

    • Fri., Sept. 30, 8 p.m. $6
    • Buy Tickets

  • User Submitted
    Split Estate: A Conversation on Idaho Oil and Gas Production @ Eagle Public Library

    • Sat., Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. FREE
More »
Boise Weekly

© 2016 Boise Weekly

Website powered by Foundation