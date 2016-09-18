TIFF 2016: Loving Is a Love Story For All Times 

Loving opens in North American theaters in November.
In the waning hours of the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival, I made my way to the historic Elgin Theatre, one the last "stacked" theaters standing—the equally beautiful Winter Garden Theatre is seven stories above. I wanted to see Loving again but, this time, with a paying audience instead of critics and movie industry types.
As I've stated before, I love Loving—almost as much for what it isn't as for what it is. While it is about the 1967 U.S. Supreme Court case Loving vs. Virginia and its landmark ruling, which found anti-miscegenation laws unconstitutional, it isn't a heavy-handed tale full of angst often found in movies trying to be "important." By treating the story with humility, Jeff Nichols makes the film more about the Lovings themselves. It's a love story.
Just before the film began, I introduced myself to a young man sitting next to me. After some small talk, I asked him why he chose to see Loving out of the scores of movies available. As the lights began to dim, he said he was in an interracial marriage and had recently become a father.
"So I guess you could say that this is my story, too," he said.
Maudie is the gentlest of art house films and will require discerning audiences to discover and appreciate it. But when they do, I trust that star Sally Hawkins' performance will be recognized as one of the best of the year.