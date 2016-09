TIFF 2016: Paramedics Called to Premiere of Thriller Raw As Audience Members Pass Out 

click to enlarge Petit Film / Rouce International

Garance Marillier stars in Raw.

Many movies blast through the barriers of good taste, pushing the boundary between being too outrageous and shocking but still able to attract a mass audience. Only a handful of films, such asandhave successfully walked that line.the new hard-R rated cannibal thriller from director Julia Ducournau , stunned a Toronto International Film Festival 2016 Midnight Madness crowd on Monday and may be filmdom's next great shocker was so overwhelming, Toronto paramedics were summoned to treat a number of audience members who passed out during the film—though some of the victims' friends accompanied them to the hospital. A few chose to stay and watch the rest of the movie. You can't buy publicity like that.(in French with English subtitles) takes blood and guts to a whole new level, rising far above the steady stream of horror flicks through an odd combination of smart writing, beautiful cinematography and life-like gore.It begins as Justine (Garance Marillier) finds what appears to be a small piece of meat in her mashed potatoes while dining with her family at a local restaurant. Justine and her parents are horrified—they are strict vegetarians. The scene inspired a bit of nervous laughter from the audience because we thought we knew where the story was heading. We had no idea. A college hazing incident at a veterinary college includes a bath of animal blood and a late-night snack of raw liver, which launches Justine into a world of meat-eating neither she, nor we, could have imagined. The worst was yet to come.I am repulsed by extreme gore and can be scared out of my wits at the drop of a severed head, butis an impressive film, poised to become the most anticipated horror flick of the year.